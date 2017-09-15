Sarah Harding reaches out to Cheryl Cole for first time in years

The former Girls Aloud bandmates haven't spoken since 2014

Former Girls Aloud bandmates Sarah Harding and Cheryl Cole have spoken for the first time in years.

Harding recently won Celebrity Big Brother and revealed that the pair haven’t spoken since 2014.

Earlier this week, Cole tweeted, asking her fans: “Yoo hoo can you tweet me the songs from my albums that you think should’ve been singles please.”

Harding replied to the tweet, writing: “Hey stranger!…U know FFTL will always be the one #TrueToTheGame,” along with a kiss blowing emoji.

Cole then responded, using th the same emoji as well as the dancing woman, a winking face and the hashtag, #alwaystrue. See the exchange below.

Fans were delighted with the exchange, with one writing “The GA hole in my [heart] is healing!” Another commented: “YESSSS MY FAVES ACKNOWLEDGED EACH OTHERS EXISTENCE!!!!! Reunion plz”

Meanwhile, Nadine Coyle has revealed the reason behind Girls Aloud‘s long-lasting feud – as well as discussing the chances of the girlband ever reforming.

In an interview with The Sun, Coyle revealed that her bandmates became ‘bitter’ as she would often get the lion’s share of the vocals in songs.

“It was fine at the start but there’s always politics in any band,” said Coyle. “It just happened that I always got more vocals than everybody else, so in terms of people wanting their voice heard, that wasn’t happening. And it made people, very bitter. They didn’t like that.”

She continued: “It’s so sad for me to have to admit this stuff now because for so long, there’s the band, and you want everybody to think we’re best friends and we have pillow fights and, you know, drink milkshakes. That’s what I wanted it to be. I really, really wanted that to be, but it just wasn’t how it was.

“So yeah there was [a divide]. We’re all very, very different characters.”

As for the chances of the band ever reuniting, Coyle confessed: “Could we work together? Absolutely. We could do that next week and it would be fine.

“It might be different to how everything would work and how it would all go. Yeah, you’d just go, ‘We’d do it.’”