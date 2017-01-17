Savages’ Jehnny Beth announces solo show, shares studio photos with Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie

The singer's side-project for 2017 appears to be taking shape

Savages frontwoman Jehnny Beth has announced details of a solo gig, as well as revealing a collaboration with Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie.

After completing the tour for their acclaimed second album ‘Adore Life‘ last year, Beth revealed that the band would be ‘taking a break’ to pursue other projects.

“I have collaboration I have lined up, really cool stuff, which I can’t talk about now but some are going to be revealed in January,” she said. “So I think it’s going to be for me, collaborating with new people. I’ve kept writing a lot so I’ve got a lot of songs right now that I don’t know what I’m going to do with yet. They’re for something else, not Savages. Pursuing the collaborations where people have reached out and want to work with me, that’s what’s going to happen. I’m very excited.”

Now, it looks like the first of those team-ups is none other than Bobby Gillespie, as Beth and partner and collaborator Johnny Hostile have shared photos of the pair at work in the studio:

Not only that, but Beth has also announced details of a piano solo show next month in The Netherlands.

“Dear people of the Netherlands, I am playing the GRAUZONE festival in the city of the North Sea coast of the western Netherlands, The Hague – the 11th Feb 2017,” she wrote on Instagram. “Grab your tickets to see an intimate piano solo performance of exclusively new songs.”

Beth and Hostile have spent much of the last couple of months sharing photos and videos to tease the mysterious project:

Listing it among our top 50 albums of 2016, we said: “While debut ‘Silence Yourself’ was the sound of a band charging to the front line to demand your attention, ‘Adore Life’ was a band who had already earned it – less abrasive and austere than their debut, but no less punk. This was less a record of anger and bile, more one of artfully controlled defiance and grace. No longer hiding behind noise, Savages were celebrating love, life, loss and what it is to be human. In a year dominated by uncertainty, fear and rage, Savages clenched to call for one simple, just cause: “Love is the answer”.”

Meanwhile, bassist Ayse Hassan’s side-project KiteBase released their debut album ‘Latent Whispers’ today. Check out their European tour dates below: