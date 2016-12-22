Schoolgirl’s cover of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ goes viral

The video has been viewed almost 300,000 times

A schoolgirl’s cover of Leonard Cohen‘s ‘Hallelujah’ has gone viral after reaching almost 300,000 views.

The video shows 10-year-old Kaylee Rodgers singing a version of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’. It was recorded as part of the school’s Christmas show and was put up online because Kaylee was too ill to perform live as the lead singer at a church carol service.

Kaylee has autism and ADHD and attends Killard House Special School in Northern Ireland. You can see the video below.

“It was really amazing how many views I got,” Rodgers told ITV. “I just loved doing it.” Kaylee’s talent was reportedly discovered when she was singing a song from Frozen to herself in the classroom.

“For a child who came in P4 and would rarely talk, wouldn’t really read out in class, to stand and perform in front of an audience is amazing,” Colin Millar, principal of Killard House, said. “It takes a lot of effort on Kaylee’s part.”

‘Hallelujah’ returned to the US Billboard chart following Cohen’s death earlier this year. Remarkably, Cohen’s version of ‘Hallelujah’, which was originally released in 1984, has only appeared on a US chart once before. It peaked at Number 7 on the Hot Singles Sales chart in December 2012, says Billboard.

In the UK, Cohen’s version of ‘Hallelujah’ has only ever charted for a single week – at Number 36 in December 2008, when X Factor winner Alexandra Burke took a cover of the song to Number One. Jeff Buckley’s cover of ‘Hallelujah’ peaked at Number Two during the same period.