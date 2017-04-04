Scott Mills’ charity Radio 1 show in hot water over “Essex girl” jokes

The BBC host is the subject of an OFCOM inquiry over comments that were made on his special Comic Relief broadcast last month

BBC Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills is at the centre of an official investigation after a series of jokes about “Essex girls” were broadcast during his special Comic Relief show last month.

The DJ typically hosts the 1pm-4pm weekday show on the station, but last month he took the reins of the ’24-hour LOLathon’ for the charity – which took place for 24 hours from March 14-15.

However, the Red Nose Day broadcast was marred by a series of jokes made by Mills’ guest Bobby Norris, who is known for appearing on the scripted reality TV series The Only Way Is Essex. Industry regulator OFCOM are now investigating the “derogatory comments” made on the show by Norris as they may have breached rules “on generally accepted standards.”

Some of the jokes that attracted listener complaints included: “What’s the first thing an Essex girl does in the morning? Goes home”, “Why does an Essex girl wear knickers? To keep her ankles warm” and “What does an Essex girl say after her doctor tells her she is pregnant? Is it mine?”

A spokesman from the BBC told Digital Spy that: “No offence was intended by the jokes that were broadcast during Radio 1’s 24 hour Lolathon to raise money for Comic Relief.”

