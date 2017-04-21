Scouting For Girls announce 10th anniversary reissue of debut album
It has indeed been a decade since the London trio released their self-titled - and commercially-successful - first album
Scouting For Girls are to reissue their 2007 self-titled debut album to mark its tenth anniversary.
The London trio rose to mainstream prominence ten years ago off the back of a number of songs on that album, which included ‘She’s So Lovely’, ‘It’s Not About You’ and ‘Elvis Ain’t Dead’. The ‘Scouting For Girls’ album itself had a two-week run at the top of the UK album chart in September 2007.
To mark its tenth anniversary, Scouting For Girls will reissue their debut record on May 19. The new release will include 14 additional tracks (including live tracks and unreleased demos), while the ‘Scouting For Girls’ album will also be made available to buy on vinyl for the very first time. A cassette version will also be available for purchase through the band’s online store.
As well as a newly-announced live booking at this year’s Glastonbury (where they will play on the Field of Avalon stage), Scouting For Girls will embark on a UK tour later this year. See those tour dates below.
November
3 – Glasgow O2 ABC
4 – Aberdeen The Garage
5 – Edinburgh La Belle Angele,
10 – Sheffield O2 Academy
11 – Leeds O2 Academy
13 – Exeter Lemon Grove
14 – Cardiff Tramshed
16 – Reading Hexagon
17 – Bournemouth O2 Academy
18 – London Palladium
20 – Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA
21 – Cambridge Junction
23 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion
24 – Newcastle O2 Academy
25 – Guildford G Live
27 – Liverpool O2 Academy
28 – Leicester O2 Academy
30 – Oxford O2 Academy
December
1 – Nottingham Rock City
2 – Birmingham O2 Academy
4 – Bristol O2 Academy
5 – Manchester O2 Ritz