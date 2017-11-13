Seal thinks Demi Lovato’s name is Susan

Lovato detailed an awkward recent encounter in an elevator with Seal

Demi Lovato has revealed that Seal thinks she’s called Susan.

The singer detailed an awkward recent encounter in an elevator with the London-born star, explaining that Seal referred to her as “Susan” immediately after being introduced to her.

Seal hasn’t yet addressed the awkward exchange.

Lovato’s sixth album ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ was released in September. It featured the singles ‘Sorry Not Sorry’, ‘You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore’ and ‘Sexy Dirty Love’.

Back in April, Demi Lovato settled her copyright infringement lawsuit with Sleigh Bells. The noise-pop duo sued Lovato last year for allegedly sampling their 2010 track ‘Infinity Guitars’ without permission on her 2015 song ‘Stars’.

Sleigh Bells had claimed that Lovato’s song features elements of the bass drum and hand-clap rhythms used in their own track. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

In 2015, Sleigh Bells took to Twitter to accuse Lovato of using snippets from their song. The duo said they were “flattered” but stated that they “were not contacted” about the supposed samples. “Gotta clear those,” they added.

At the time, Lovato’s representatives provided a statement from the singer’s producers, which read: “We did not use any samples in Demi Lovato’s song ‘Stars.’ Demi was also not involved with the production. She only wrote top line.”