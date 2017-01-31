Section Boyz slam The Daily Mail after paper uses their picture for a story on gang violence

The south London grime crew were erroneously pictured as Melbourne's Apex Gang

Section Boyz have responded to The Daily Mail misappropriating one of their pictures in a story about Australian gang violence.

The south London grime crew were caught up in the subsequent furore around the online article, which used one of the group’s Twitter pictures (taken in October 2016) in a piece about the Melbourne-based Apex Gang. While the photo has since been changed, the original article has been screenshotted and widely shared on social media today (January 31).

Section Boyz have now responded to the article – the headline of which read: “What’s stopping them from killing you? Victims of Apex Gang say they no longer feel safe in their homes – as Melbourne’s youth crime epidemic soars” – and slammed the Australian bureau of the much-criticised paper for the error.

“We are not happy with the way you have used our popular picture to slander another group that has nothing to do with us,” the wrote on their Twitter account. “Fix up.” See the tweet below.

Elsewhere, Section Boyz made a surprise appearance during Drake’s huge London show at The O2 last night (January 30). After Drake performed his song ‘Successful’, the group came on stage to play their signature track ‘Lock Arff’. Watch footage of the performance below.

Their guest appearance at yesterday’s Drake gig came just under a year after the Toronto rapper made a surprise cameo at their Village Underground show.