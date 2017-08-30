See the ‘Live Aid’ stage recreated on the set of the Freddie Mercury biopic

'IT'S A MIRACLE'

Queen guitarist Brian May has shared a photo of the legendary Live Aid stage being rebuilt on the set of the new Freddie Mercury biopic movie, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

Progress is well underway with the film, after the full cast playing the iconic band was announced earlier this month. Joining ‘Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek as Mercury, will be Ben Hardy (‘X-Men Apocalypse’) as drummer Roger Taylor, Gwilym Lee (‘The Tourist)’ as May and Joe Mazzello (Tim in ‘Jurassic Park’) as bassist John Deacon.

Now, it looks like one one of the movie’s scenes will include one of the band’s greatest moments – their historic set at Live Aid in 1985.

May shared the below photo from the set, with the message “LIVE AID LIVES AGAIN! It’s a Miracle! WE ARE ON.”

Held at Wembley Stadium in 1985 and organised by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, the charity concert also saw performances from David Bowie, The Style Council, Spandau Ballet, Sting, Elton John, Phil Collins and U2.

The film is believed to be set for release in 2018.