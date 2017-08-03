See previews of Kurt Cobain’s art from an upcoming exhibition

The Nirvana frontman's work is being hosted in Seattle

A new exhibition of Kurt Cobain‘s art is set to take place in Seattle this weekend, and you can preview some of the exhibited art below.

The Seattle Art Fair will play host to a range of original art by Kurt Cobain from today (August 3) to August 6. Amongst them, never-before-seen paintings by Cobain will be exhibited alongside a number of drawings and journal extracts.

One of the paintings features a hollow body, poppies and a baby with a broken head, and became the original artwork for 1992’s ‘Incesticide‘, Nirvana‘s b-side album. A series of comics, sketches and other works will also feature, including one of Iron Maiden‘s mascot Eddie, as well as the painting which would go on to be the cover for 2015’s soundtrack album ‘Montage Of Heck: The Home Recordings’.

Below, you can preview a range of artworks from the exhibition via Rolling Stone. A selection of them may be available to view as part of a touring gallery in later months.

Meanwhile, Frances Bean Cobain has opened a new art exhibition with Lindsey Way of the band Mindless Self Indulgence.

Artnet News reports that the 24-year-old daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love has a new exhibition running at Gallery 30 South in Pasadena, California called ‘Ghosts for Sale‘. It is a joint show with Lindsey Way, the wife of My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way who goes by the stage name Lyn-Z.

Cobain’s works have already sold out, selling for between $1,200 (£1,076) and $4,500 (£4,037).