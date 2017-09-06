See Stormzy partying with Liam Gallagher at the GQ Awards last night

Stormzy has shared a photo of himself partying with Liam Gallagher at last night’s GQ Awards.

It was an eventful evening for the grime star, as he was in attendance to accept the award for Best Solo Artist – from Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn. Gallagher meanwhile, won the ‘Rock N’ Roll Star’ Award.

As the evening’s festivities rolled on, Stormzy took the time to hang out with Liam Gallagher. Last night he posted the below photo of the pair together on his Snapchat.

Speaking to NME earlier this year about his thoughts on grime, Gallagher said: “My kid Gene is bang into Skepta. I like the look of him. He looks a bit odd and kooky. He’s a bit funky.”

He continued: “Anger’s an energy, mate. It’s where it’s at, man. I’d rather that than some f**king watered-down f**king guitar band.”

Stormzy said it was an “honour” to be recognised by GQ, and said he was “blessed to be in a room with so much talent. There’s so much black excellence in this room as well.”

He also hit out at Prime Minister Theresa May as a ‘paigon’.

Honouring Stormzy after the awards, Corbyn said: “This last year we have seen dramatic political events across the world. And against that backdrop we have seen the emergence of incredible, powerful artists. None more so than Stormzy who – instead of signing to a major record label – has used his own label to top the charts and change the face of music in this country.

“He is one of London’s most inspiring young men, encouraging his listeners to vote, pray and speak openly about mental health.”

Corbyn added: “Whether speaking out against racism or supporting the victims of Grenfell, he’s remained true to his roots and committed to his values throughout.”