See teaser trailer for new Manic Street Preachers film ‘Escape From History’

The band are set to drop a 'classic, melodious' new album later this year

A new trailer has appeared online for an upcoming documentary film about Manic Street Preachers. See the teaser ‘Escape From History’ below.

The new documentary has been made by the band’s long-time collaborator, the BAFTA-winning director Kieran Evans – who made all the music videos from the band’s past two albums ‘Rewind The Film‘ and ‘Futurology‘, as well as ‘Generation Terrorists’ documentary ‘Culture, Alienation Boredom And Despair’ and the recent ‘Holy Bible’ anniversary tour concert movie, ‘Be Pure, Be Vigilant Behave‘.

‘Escape From History’ documents the band’s journey from cult classic ‘The Holy Bible’ through to the disappearance of lyricist and guitarist Richey Edwards before returning to huge critical and commercial acclaim with ‘Everything Must Go’. It has been made for the new Sky Arts Rocks season of documentaries and is set to premiere in London later this month before being televised.

“They’re in the process of writing new songs and I’m in the process of finishing another film for them, so that’s a bit mental,” Evans told NME last year. “I’m finishing a documentary called ‘Escape From History’ from Sky Arts which is all about how ‘Everything Must Go’ came about.”

While Edwards’ sister Rachel Elias is set to appear on Britain’s Got Talent to raise awareness with The Missing Peoples’ Choir, the Manics are expected to drop a new album later this year.

When asked by NME if he was currently filming the band making their next album, Evans replied: “No. I worked on ‘Rewind The Film’, ‘Futurology’ and two of their greatest records with ‘The Holy Bible’ and ‘Everything Must Go’. This [film] doesn’t feel like an end but a little doorstop in what we do next. They’ve got to move studios and have a lot of things to be getting on with. They also don’t like being filmed, so you have to coax new ways out of them! I think I’ve strained every way of pushing the band to make ‘Escape From History’ so let’s just let the mystery and magic of the songs come about. I’ve heard two new songs and they sound amazing.”

Evans added that the tracks sounded ‘very, very melodious’.

“I only them on acoustic guitar but there was a lot of melody,” he continued. “The subject matter is the same as you’d expect from the Manics, but the songs were hooky in a good, classic way – like ‘Send Away The Tigers’, ‘Everything Must Go’, ‘This Is My Truth’. I think they’re keen to explore that, but who knows – the darkness may descend.”

Speaking to Gigwise back in May, bassist and lyricist Nicky Wire said: “James played me one [new] track the other night Which sounded really sweet and full of melody, that’s what he’s driving at, at the moment. But like I said, if it’s not good enough, it’s just not coming out. If won’t be out this year, maybe next. It could be a long gap for us, we’re not used to waiting this long.

“James has been listening to a lot of ELO over the last year and that’s what he’s focussing on. I’ve got a lot of lyrics nearly done, but I just need some time to find what I really want to write.”

He added: “Bizarrely, there are a couple of lyrics written outside of myself, which I don’t do very often. “There’s one called ‘Dylan and Caitlin’, which is me trying to imagine that relationship between Caitlin and Dylan Thomas. I’m not entirely sure if I’ve been successful in sitting outside of myself, but I have been trying.”

Meanwhile, Manic Street Preachers’ upcoming summer tour dates are below:

9 July – Llanfest – Llangollen –

27 – 30 July – Kendal Calling – Cumbria

30 July – Carfest North – Cheshire

4 – 6 August – Indiependence – Cork

5 August – Live From Times Square – Newcastle

27 August – Carfest South – Hampshire