Selena Gomez kidney transplant news has raised £368,000 for charity

It’s been revealed that £368,000 has been donated to a lupus charity since Selena Gomez told fans her kidney transplant news on Thursday (September 14).

The singer – who suffers from the incurable autoimmune disease lupus – took to Instagram to tell fans the reason she’d been laying low, after receiving a kidney donation from her friend Francia Raisa back in May.

According to the Lupus Research Alliance, kidney failure is a common complication of lucus, affecting almost 50% of all sufferers.

After mentioning Lupus Research Alliance in her post, the charity has been inundated with donations, of around $500,000 (£368,000).

President and CEO of Lupus Research Alliance, Kenneth Farber told E! News yesterday (September 15) that Selena’s: “openness and strong emotional connection to her worldwide audience has brought extraordinary awareness to a disease that is typically overlooked.

“As a result of her encouragement to visit our website, to learn about lupus, our phones have been ringing off the hook and our website traffic has soared.

“Selena has supported our organisation in many ways, donating a portion of tickets sales for her last concert tour to the Lupus Research Alliance and requesting donations to us on the occasion of her birthday, as well as yesterday’s announcement.

“Together her appeals have raised almost $500,000 for research funded by the Lupus Research Alliance.”

The singer recently opened up about the loneliness of fame and social media, saying: “You have to figure out the people that are in your circle. I feel like I know everybody but have no friends…

“I have like three good friends that I can tell everything to, but I know everyone.

“I see a disconnect from real life connections to people, and that makes me a little worried. I do think social media is an amazing way to stay connected, to learn more things about what’s going on outside your little bubble, but sometimes I think it’s too much information.”

The 25-year-old is currently back at work on the set of an as-yet-untitled Woody Allen film.