Selena Gomez on loneliness of fame and social media: ‘I know everybody but have no friends’

Singer says social media can create "a disconnect from real life connections to people"

Selena Gomez has opened up about her struggles with mental health issues, describing how fame and social media have affected her happiness and friendships.

Last year saw Gomez take a break from Instagram and Twitter. At the time, she said: “I think it’s safe to say that most of you know a lot of my life, whether I liked it or not, I had to stop”.

Now, speaking in a new interview with Business of Fashion, Gomez has said: “It’s a lonely journey to really figure out where all this stuff is coming from. And to detach from it. It becomes an addiction, it becomes a habit, retraining your mind to not go to these negative places when you say something wrong, do something wrong, when you wear a certain thing or represent a certain culture. But it is lonely, I had to lose a lot of people in my life to get there.”

“You have to figure out the people that are in your circle. I feel like I know everybody but have no friends,” the singer added. “I have like three good friends that I can tell everything to, but I know everyone. I go anywhere and I’m like, ‘Hey guys, how’s it going?’ And it feels great to be connected to people, but having boundaries is so important. You have to have those few people that respect you, want the best for you and you want the best for them. It sounds cheesy, but it’s hard.”

“I see a disconnect from real life connections to people, and that makes me a little worried. I do think social media is an amazing way to stay connected, to learn more things about what’s going on outside your little bubble, but sometimes I think it’s too much information.”

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH:

This year has seen Gomez release the Talking Heads-sampling single ‘Bad Liar’ and the Gucci Mane-featuring ‘Fetish’. She recently revealed that her third album is “on some level done”.

Meanwhile, Gomez recently made headlines after her Instagram account shared nude photos of her former boyfriend, Justin Bieber. The account was later suspended, the photos removed, and the account re-opened.

Instagram has now admitted that an API bug was to blame for the account hack, revealing the email addresses and phone numbers of high-profile users. The bug did not reveal passwords.

In a statement to TIME, Instagram explained: “We recently discovered that one or more individuals obtained unlawful access to a number of high-profile Instagram users’ contact information – specifically email address and phone number – by exploiting a bug in an Instagram API.

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

“No account passwords were exposed. We fixed the bug swiftly and are running a thorough investigation. At this point we believe this effort was targeted at high-profile users so, out of an abundance of caution, we are notifying our verified account holders of this issue.”