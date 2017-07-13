Watch Selena Gomez’s new video for Gucci Mane collaboration ‘Fetish’

The singer's lips take centre stage in the new clip - although it's not the official video for the track

Selena Gomez has shared an accompanying video for her new single ‘Fetish’, which features Gucci Mane – watch the new clip below.

The singer has been previewing the track for the past week on her social media channels, with an official video still in the pipeline.

Ahead of the release of the song’s official video, Gomez has shared a new set of visuals for ‘Fetish’. The clips sees the singer taking centre stage as she sings along to the track, with only the lower part of her face shown on camera.

Watch Selena Gomez’s new video for ‘Fetish’ below.

Gomez last released a solo album, ‘Revival’, in 2015.

Back in May, Gomez released the single ‘Bad Liar’, which sampled Talking Heads.

The band’s frontman, David Byrne, responded to the use of the sample in question – Tina Weymouth’s bassline from the 1977 new wave classic ‘Psycho Killer’ – by praising the singer.

‘Bad Liar”s co-writer Justin Tranter revealed Byrne’s seal of approval, saying: “He heard it, loved it and approved it. Which was a pretty crazy moment for us. To have David Byrne listed next to our names is just so cool.”

Away from music, Gomez recently confirmed that 13 Reasons Why, the controversial Netflix show she executively produces, will return for a second season.