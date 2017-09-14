Selena Gomez reveals she has undergone kidney transplant – donated by her best friend

She's been suffering from lupus

Selena Gomez has revealed that she recently underwent a kidney transplant – and her best friend provided the organ.

The pop star had been suffering from lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease which renders the body’s immune system hyperactive, prompting it to start attacking healthy tissue. Alongside a new announcement posted to Instagram, the artist has shared a picture of herself and her friend in adjacent hospital beds.

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” she states.

“So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering,” the statement continues. “It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery.

“And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made.”

Selena Gomez also recently opened up on the loneliness of fame and social media.

Last year saw Gomez take a break from Instagram and Twitter. At the time, she said: “I think it’s safe to say that most of you know a lot of my life, whether I liked it or not, I had to stop”.

Now, speaking in a new interview with Business of Fashion, Selena Gomez has said: “It’s a lonely journey to really figure out where all this stuff is coming from. And to detach from it. It becomes an addiction, it becomes a habit, retraining your mind to not go to these negative places when you say something wrong, do something wrong, when you wear a certain thing or represent a certain culture. But it is lonely, I had to lose a lot of people in my life to get there.”

“You have to figure out the people that are in your circle. I feel like I know everybody but have no friends,” the singer added. “I have like three good friends that I can tell everything to, but I know everyone. I go anywhere and I’m like, ‘Hey guys, how’s it going?’ And it feels great to be connected to people, but having boundaries is so important. You have to have those few people that respect you, want the best for you and you want the best for them. It sounds cheesy, but it’s hard.”

“I see a disconnect from real life connections to people, and that makes me a little worried. I do think social media is an amazing way to stay connected, to learn more things about what’s going on outside your little bubble, but sometimes I think it’s too much information.”