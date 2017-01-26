Selena Gomez shares teaser for new Netflix series ’13 Reasons Why’

Adaptation of a popular young adult novel launches on Netflix on March 31.

Selena Gomez has shared a teaser clip for a new Netflix series called 13 Reasons Why.

After the pop singer shared the promo last night on Instagram – where she has 108 million followers, more than anyone else – the brief teaser has already racked up over 5 million views.

A peek at a passion project I've been working on with @Netflix. @13ReasonsWhy arrives 3/31. A video posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 25, 2017 at 8:10am PST

Gomez described the show on Instagram as a “passion project” and Deadline reports that she is one of its executive producers.

13 Reasons Why is based on a popular young adult novel of the same name by Jay Asher. The plot follows a clique of 12 teenagers who gradually learn why a classmate committed suicide through clues she left before she took her own life.

Gomez does not appear in the series but the cast includes rising stars Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Brandon Flynn, Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Michelle Selene Ang, Justin Prentice and Devin Druid. It’s scheduled to premiere on Netflix on March 31.

Gomez also wrote on Instagram that she and her mother were integral to the novel getting adapted by TV. Sharing a picture of herself looking thoughtful, she wrote: “This was the day I was nervous as hell going into @Netflix for the first time to talk about @13reasonswhy -my mom found this book in 2009 and worked her ass off to make it with me, guide me and tell this story authentically (the only reason, beside Jay this project was even made).”