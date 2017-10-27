Watch Selena Gomez open up about “life-saving” kidney transplant operation

Singer says that her best friend "saved" her life

Selena Gomez has talked about her recent kidney transplant, saying that her best friend who donated the kidney “saved” her life.

The singer – who suffers from the incurable autoimmune disease lupus – received a kidney donation from her friend Francia Raisa back in May.

Speaking to the Today Show, Gomez stated that Raisa had saved her life. “My kidneys were just done,” Gomez said. “That was it and I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life. That’s when I came home and found out. And she volunteered and did it.”

Watch in the clip below:

"I didn't want to ask a single person in my life. And she volunteered and did it." @selenagomez is speaking out about her kidney transplant with friend and donor Francia Raisa. Catch @savannahguthrie's exclusive interview next week on TODAY. A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Oct 27, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

It was recently revealed that half a million dollars has been donated to a lupus charity after Gomez revealed her news.

According to the Lupus Research Alliance, kidney failure is a common complication of lucus, affecting almost 50% of all sufferers. After mentioning Lupus Research Alliance in her post, the charity has been inundated with donations, of around $500,000 (£368,000).

In an Instagram post last month, Gomez wrote: “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made.”