Selfie sticks banned at Radio 1’s Big Weekend

Will other festivals now follow suit?

Selfie sticks have been banned from this year’s BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival.

The annual free event, which this year takes place in Hull – currently the UK’s city of culture – from May 27-28, has clamped down on the photo-taking implement ahead of the festival, with the ban also extending to a number of other items.

While phones and cameras will still be welcome at this year’s festival, Big Weekend security staff will confiscate any selfie sticks that are brought to Burton Constable Hall over the two days (via Grimsby Telegraph).

Attendees will also be barred from bringing in their own food and water to the festival, though each person can bring up to 500ml of bottled water – as long as its seal is unbroken. Big Weekend have confirmed that there will be ample supplies of food and drink on site for festivalgoers to purchase, however.

The free festival saw its entire ticket allocation snapped up on the day of release back in April. The likes of Katy Perry (who will headline), Kings of Leon, Alt-J, Lana Del Rey and Royal Blood will play at this year’s event, which will be broadcast in full on BBC Radio 1 and the BBC music website.