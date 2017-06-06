Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno: ‘Liam Gallagher saved my life’

'I'm always going to be fascinated by what he does because he has a place in my heart'

Kasabian‘s Serge Pizzorno has said that Liam Gallagher ‘saved his life’, hailing the former Oasis frontman as one of the ‘all-time greats’.

The guitarist was speaking to Q Magazine, when he said that Liam ‘has a place in my heart’ – and described how he fell in love with the singer during his teenage years.

“He saved my life,” said Pizzorno. “This path that I’ve walked – if I’d not have seen him get up on stage and do his thing, I wouldn’t have walked it. I’m always going to be fascinated by what he does because he has a place in my heart.

“I was 14, 15, and I remember when they did Maine Road he wore an Umbro tracksuit. An Umbro tracksuit on anyone is a sports tracksuit, but he managed to make it look like the most desirable item of clothing. He managed to make it look like Gucci or something, and I bought one and wore it to school.”

Serge also described how Liam had been integral in supporting Kasabian during the ‘early days’ of their career.

Pizzorno continued: “I will never forget that in the early days he picked us out and said he was a fan. You can’t imagine what that was like for some kids from Leicester, from nowhere, for him to give us the nod. I will never forget that.”

Describing his relationship with Liam, he added: “He’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met in my life. His sense of humour – if you spend time with him it’s such a buzz, he’s just so funny.”

Liam, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ – and made a surprise appearance at the One Love benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday evening.

Kasabian return to the UK to headline Reading & Leeds Festival, as well as TRSNMT Festival in Glasgow this summer.