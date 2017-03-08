Sex Pistols’ John Lydon calls for resignation of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger

Johnny Rotten is a life-long Arsenal fan

Former Sex Pistols frontman and life-long Arsenal football fan John Lydon has called for manager Arsene Wenger to step down.

Lydon grew up in Finsbury Park in north London, near to Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and the former Highbury stadium.

Speaking to Gigwise, Lydon said of Wenger: “He’s been there so long now that there seems to be no way of getting rid of him. He’s so deeply embedded and entrenched in the bureaucracy of the club that it seems impossible to pull him out of there.”

“I’d rather drop a league than continue with him,” Lydon added. “It’s mediocre and it’s unfair to us fans. I’m Arsenal for life and as far as I’m concerned managers can come and go, just like them superstar players who demand too much money. Fuck ‘em all! Remember: it’s a game but it’s a game to be enjoyed and that’s been missing for a few years over there.”

Wenger has come under increased criticism following Arsenal’s 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Ed Miles/NME

Lydon recently made headlines by saying that he’s forgiven Nirvana for supposedly copying his band with their ‘Nevermind’ album title.

Speaking to Pitchfork, Lydon seemed to imply that he felt that the grunge group had stolen from his punk band’s own seminal 1977 album ‘Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols’ for their 1991 groundbreaking LP ‘Nevermind’.

Lydon said: “I remember being very angry at their album title being ‘Nevermind’. I thought ”Nevermind’? Have you lost your bollocks or something?’ I was drawing a line on it all, perhaps too sharply”.

He went on to say that he’s now realised the greatness of the band: “I have to say ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ is one of pop music’s all-time greatest. That song is firmly embedded in my psyche. So, I forgive them. Most bands can’t come up with one complete song, and sometimes one is enough.”

Lydon also suggested that he had predicted Kurt Cobain’s death, saying: “By ‘Heart-Shaped Box,’ it was all starting to sound a bit suicidal. I felt it coming.”