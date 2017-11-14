Shakira cancels European tour after suffering vocal cord haemorrhage

Dates have been postponed until next year

Shakira has been forced to cancel her current European tour, after suffering a haemorrhage on her vocal chords.

After postponing the opening night of her huge world tour in Cologne (November 7) – along with dates scheduled for Paris, Antwerp and Amsterdam – the Colombian popstar has cancelled all remaining dates and rescheduled them for 2018.

The singer took to social media to break the news to fans, describing how the first few shows were “some of the hardest of my career.”

“Unfortunately the hemorrhage doesn’t appear to have reabsorbed and my nightmare continues,” Shakira said in the post. “At the moment I find myself in a difficult battle as I try to fully recover.”

“It pains me not to be able to sing this month, for those have done even the impossible to get tickets and accompany me throughout the different countries of Europe.”

Going on to say that she needs to dedicate time to recover properly, the singer says that the tour will restart in 2018. She signs off by telling fans: “I love all of you very much and I will always remember those who have been by my side during this time, offering their friendship and affection.’

Last week, Shakira was named in the Paradise Papers investigation into tax avoidance. Other celebrities implicated include disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, Madonna, Justin Timberlake, Nicole Kidman, and Martha Stewart.

