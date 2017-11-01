Shamir takes down ‘Straight Boy’ video after actor/director faces abuse claims

The musician has not named the person who he collaborated with on the clip

Shamir has taken down the video for his single ‘Straight Boy’ after abuse claims were made against an actor/director involved in its making.

In a quote given to Spin before the video’s release, the Las Vegas musician had explained that the song and video “quite unequivocally depicts the process of white washing and the repudiation of the queer and people of color who pioneered”.

Shamir posted about his decision on Twitter, as Billboard reports. “So I had to take down the Straight Boy video because as it turns out the actor and director in the video is an abuser…,” he wrote. “I know… the irony.”

In a series of further tweets, he offered apologies to survivors of the alleged abuse. “Turns out you can’t even find cishet guy that’s not a shitty person to even play a shitty person,” he said. “And above all I’m sorry to the survivors and thank y’all for letting me know!”

Shamir also explained that the man in question, who he chose not to name, was “hella nonchalant” after being approached about the claims.

‘Straight Boy’ is the second single taken from his third album ‘Revelations’, which is due for release on Friday (November 3).