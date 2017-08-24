Shania Twain reveals why she namechecked Brad Pitt in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’

"OK, so you're Brad Pitt? That don't impress me much"

Shania Twain has revealed why she name checked Brad Pitt in her hit ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ for the first time.

The singer’s 1997 single saw the singer making fun of a narcissistic guy before delivering the classic line: “OK, so you think you’re Brad Pitt? That don’t impress me much.”

In an interview with Billboard, Twain explained the reference was inspired by nude photos of the actor being published. “I remember I had a girl friend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies,” she said. “I was writing this album and there was a scandal of [Pitt] and Gwyneth [Paltrow] where there was naked photos of him [in Playgirl magazine].

“And this was like all the rage. I just thought, ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about.’ I’m like, ‘Well that don’t impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss. We see people naked every day.’ That’s really what I thought.”

She continued: “I wasn’t picking on Brad Pitt. But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever. Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy.”

Twain is set to release her fifth studio ‘Now’ on September 29.

Haim covered ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ earlier this year. The trio showcased their stripped back take on the track on Australian radio show Triple J. You can watch their cover above.

It comes after the group previously performed Twain’s ‘Man I Feel Like A Woman’ at a recent show at a pop-up shop in LA.