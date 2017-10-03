Sharon Van Etten to reissue debut album with bonus tracks

2009's 'Because I Was In Love' to be re-released as '(it was) because i was in love'

Sharon Van Etten has announced that she will reissue her 2009 debut album with bonus tracks. Hear a new version of opening track ‘I Wish I Knew’ below.

The singer-songwriter originally released ‘Because I Was In Love’ in 2009. This new version, titled ‘(it was) because i was in love’, will be released on November 17.

The record was remixed by Craig Silvey and remastered by Joe Lambert, and it will come along with two bonus tracks, ‘I’m Giving Up On You’ and ‘You Didn’t Really Do That’.

“It was an innocent and beautiful record, which some of my newer fans may not even know about,” Van Etten says in a statement. “This seemed like the perfect time to remix and remaster it, and give it a new life.”

Ahead of the reissue release, Van Etten has shared a new version of opening track ‘I Wish I Knew’, which was featured in Netflix’s The OA last year. Listen below.

Sharon Van Etten – I Wish I Knew by sharonvanetten “I Wish I Knew” is from the forthcoming album ‘(it was) because i was in love’ – a remastered reissue of Sharon’s 2009 debut album. ‘(it was) because i was in love’ out November 17, 2017. Pre-order here: http://fanlink.to/sve_itwas Follow Sharon Van Etten: http://facebook.com/SharonVanEttenMusic http://twitter.com/sharonvanetten http://instagram.com/sharonvanhalen http://sharonvanetten.com

See the reissue’s artwork and tracklist below:

1 ‘I Wish I Knew’

2 ‘Consolation Prize’

3 ‘For You’

4 ‘I Fold’

5 ‘Have You Seen’

6 ‘Tornado’

7 ‘Much More Than That’

8 ‘Same Dream’

9 ‘Keep’

10 ‘It’s Not Like’

11 ‘Holding Out’

12 ‘I’m Giving Up on You’ [bonus track]

13 ‘You Didn’t Really Do That’ [bonus track]

Meanwhile, Sharon Van Etten recently appeared on a new song by actor/musician Michael Cera, titled ‘Best I Can’.

Speaking to NME about how the collaboration came about, Cera said: “Sharon and I share a music rehearsal space together in New York where we keep all our stuff. It’s the kinda place where you can go and play music all night with no noise concerns.”

“I met Sharon one night and we got talking,” Cera went on to explain. “She mentioned that she had a place and was looking for a person to split the rent. It was just so perfect, exactly what I had been looking for.”