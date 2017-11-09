Watch Sharon Van Etten perform ‘Keep’ in new live video

The New York artist will reissue her 2009 debut album 'Because I Was in Love' later this month

Sharon Van Etten has shared a new live video for her track ‘Keep’ – watch the clip below.

The singer-songwriter will reissue her 2009 debut solo album, ‘Because I Was in Love’, on November 17 under the new title ‘(it was) because i was in love’.

Ahead of the reissue, Van Etten has shared a new performance video of ‘Keep’, which originally featured on ‘Because I Was In Love’. Directed by Sean Durkin, Van Etten explained more about the origin of the intimate new clip in an accompanying press statement.

“Sean mentioned to me years ago that filming me live, performing, in my element, a single shot, would be intriguing to him,” she said. “I was nervous about the idea then, but as we decided to reissue because I was in love and revisiting the sentiment behind the songs, a live performance of where I am today would truly be the perfect way to reintroduce people to these early songs.

“They still ring true to me and they still come from an honest place. I’m just older now, with more perspective, but that’s the only real difference. It became something more beautiful than I could have imagined”.

Watch Sharon Van Etten perform ‘Keep’ below.

Van Etten recently featured on a new song by actor/musician Michael Cera, titled ‘Best I Can’.