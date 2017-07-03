"I was pedalling from 8am until 11PM".

Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder has revealed that he kicked his drug habit by taking up cycling instead.

The Madchester icon, who has previously opened up on his battles with heroin and ecstasy, revealed in an interview with The Guardian that he managed to conquer his addiction by getting on the saddle for 15 hours a day.

He said: “I’d get on my bike very early in the morning and keep cycling until very late at night, day after day, until it was out of the system. I was pedalling from 8am until 11pm. But once that’s done, you still have to deal with the mental stuff.”

The interview also saw Ryder opening up on how heroin left him feeling “fucking murderous” at the height of his addiction.

“Trying to quit heroin using a stomach implant was disastrous”, he said.

“I tried it in 1995 when it was still a new thing. The problem was that they withdraw you while you’re out unconscious, and I expected to wake up feeling fine. But I didn’t. I woke up and it was fucking murderous.”

Earlier this year, Ryder’s voice boomed out across Manchester trams after he was chosen to deliver the announcements for the Manchester Metrolink tram network, joining the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Miles Kane who also delivered the announcements in their home cities.