Canadian singer-songwriter took on Sheeran's 'Castle On The Hill' at Wembley

Shawn Mendes has released footage of him covering Ed Sheeran‘s ‘Castle On The Hill’ live at Wembley Stadium last month.

The Canadian singer-songwriter performed at Capital’s Summertime Ball at the London venue in June, delivering a piano-led cover of the Sheeran hit before picking his guitar back up for a rendition of his track ‘Treat You Better’.

Watch his performance in the video below:

Meanwhile, Sheeran has announced a number of new dates for his 2018 UK tour.

Sheeran will head out on an extensive UK stadium tour next year, now adding new shows in Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and Cardiff after his existing dates sold out.

Tickets for these new dates are on sale here. See Sheeran’s full 2018 UK live schedule below. The new shows are highlighted with asterisks.

Wednesday 9 May – Belfast Boucher Playing Fields SOLD OUT

Thursday 24 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium SOLD OUT

Friday 25 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium SOLD OUT

Saturday 26 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium SOLD OUT

Sunday 27 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium *NEW DATE*

Friday 1 June – Glasgow Hampden Park SOLD OUT

Saturday 2 June – Glasgow Hampden Park SOLD OUT

Sunday 3 June – Glasgow Hampden Park *NEW DATE*

Friday 8 June – Newcastle St James’ Park SOLD OUT

Saturday 9 June – Newcastle St James’ Park SOLD OUT

Sunday 10 June – Newcastle St James’ Park *NEW DATE*

Thursday 14 June – London Wembley Stadium SOLD OUT

Friday 15 June – London Wembley Stadium SOLD OUT

Saturday 16 June – London Wembley Stadium SOLD OUT

Sunday 17 June – London Wembley Stadium SOLD OUT

Thursday 21 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium *NEW DATE*

Friday 22 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium SOLD OUT

Saturday 23 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium SOLD OUT

Sunday 24 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium SOLD OUT