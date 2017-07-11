Watch Shawn Mendes swap guitar for piano with live Ed Sheeran cover
Canadian singer-songwriter took on Sheeran's 'Castle On The Hill' at Wembley
Shawn Mendes has released footage of him covering Ed Sheeran‘s ‘Castle On The Hill’ live at Wembley Stadium last month.
The Canadian singer-songwriter performed at Capital’s Summertime Ball at the London venue in June, delivering a piano-led cover of the Sheeran hit before picking his guitar back up for a rendition of his track ‘Treat You Better’.
Watch his performance in the video below:
Meanwhile, Sheeran has announced a number of new dates for his 2018 UK tour.
Sheeran will head out on an extensive UK stadium tour next year, now adding new shows in Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and Cardiff after his existing dates sold out.
Tickets for these new dates are on sale here. See Sheeran’s full 2018 UK live schedule below. The new shows are highlighted with asterisks.
Wednesday 9 May – Belfast Boucher Playing Fields SOLD OUT
Thursday 24 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium SOLD OUT
Friday 25 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium SOLD OUT
Saturday 26 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium SOLD OUT
Sunday 27 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium *NEW DATE*
Friday 1 June – Glasgow Hampden Park SOLD OUT
Saturday 2 June – Glasgow Hampden Park SOLD OUT
Sunday 3 June – Glasgow Hampden Park *NEW DATE*
Friday 8 June – Newcastle St James’ Park SOLD OUT
Saturday 9 June – Newcastle St James’ Park SOLD OUT
Sunday 10 June – Newcastle St James’ Park *NEW DATE*
Thursday 14 June – London Wembley Stadium SOLD OUT
Friday 15 June – London Wembley Stadium SOLD OUT
Saturday 16 June – London Wembley Stadium SOLD OUT
Sunday 17 June – London Wembley Stadium SOLD OUT
Thursday 21 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium *NEW DATE*
Friday 22 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium SOLD OUT
Saturday 23 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium SOLD OUT
Sunday 24 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium SOLD OUT