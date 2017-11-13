Shawn Mendes on his favourite songs of 2017, and his next album

'Anything is possible'

Shawn Mendes has told fans to expect a ‘surprise’ on his new album, which he plans to spend much of the next year working on.

The singer-songwriter was speaking to NME at the MTV EMAs 2017, where he picked up three awards – walking away with ‘Best Artist’, ‘Biggest Fans Award’ and ‘Best Song’ for ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’. He also delivered a rousing performance of the track during the ceremony.

Speaking to NME on the red carpet, Mendes revealed that he probably wouldn’t be touring the UK again until 2019, as work was well underway with the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Illuminate’.

“I’ve been working on my next album, album three,” Mendes told NME. “We spent a month in Los Angeles. We’ve gone all in and are just going to see what comes out.”

Asked about what new direction he may take on his next album, Mendes replied: “I think people will be surprised, but I’m not sure about the sound yet. I’m still exploring and trying to figure myself out. Anything is possible.”

When quizzed about his own personal favourite songs of 2017, Mendes said: “Tove Styrke – she has a song called ‘Mistakes’ that I’m obsessed with. It’s a battle between that and ‘Dive’ by Ed Sheeran.”

Other big winners at the MTV EMAs 2017 included Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Stormzy, Kendrick Lamar, Thirty Seconds To Mars and more.