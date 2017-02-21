Shed Seven announce tour and first new album in 16 years

'We feel now is the right time'

Shed Seven have announced their return with their first new album in 16 years, along with news of their ‘biggest UK tour ever’.

The veteran Britpop band first split in 2003 before reuniting for a series of tour dates in 2007. However, they’ve not released any new material since 2001’s ‘Truth Be Told’. Now, they’ll be back in 2017 with their fifth album.

“We are excited to announce that we are releasing our first studio album in 16 years to coincide with our biggest UK tour ever. #Shedcember”.

Frontman Rick Witter added: “We’ve spent the last couple of years writing and demo-ing secretly and have more than an album’s worth of material that we can’t wait to share with you.

“We feel now is the right time. We’re looking forward to ‘Shedcember’ where it will be business as usual, you’ll get to hear all the songs you rightly should expect to hear but this time with a light sprinkling of new music to top it all off.”

Shed Seven’s full upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets will be on sale from 9am on Friday 24 February.

Fri December 01 2017 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

Sat December 02 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle

Mon December 04 2017 – BLACKBURN King George’s Hall

Tue December 05 2017 – STOKE Victoria Hall

Thu December 07 2017 – CARDIFF Y Plas

Fri December 08 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Sat December 09 2017 – SHEFFIELD O2 Academy Sheffield

Mon December 11 2017 – NORWICH UEA

Tue December 12 2017 – BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy Bournemouth

Thu December 14 2017 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Fri December 15 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Sat December 16 2017 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

Mon December 18 2017 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Thu December 21 2017 – HULL City Hall

Fri December 22 2017 – MANCHESTER Academy

Shed Seven released four albums between 1994 and 2001, becoming favourites on the Britpop scene with hits like ‘Going For Gold, ‘Getting Better’, ‘Chasing Rainbows’, ‘Disco Down’ and ‘She Left Me On Friday’.

Their return comes after fellow Britpop legends Sleeper announced their reformation for their first gigs in 19 years – playing alongside the likes of Space, Dodgy, The Bluetones and more.

Shed seven in 1994