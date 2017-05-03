Shed Seven address accusations that Harry Styles ripped off their artwork

The One Direction singer's album cover for his debut solo record bears a significant similarity to artwork by the Britpop band

Shed Seven have addressed the accusations of plagiarism that have been levelled at Harry Styles in regards to the artwork for his debut solo album.

After the former One Direction singer revealed the artwork for his forthcoming self-titled solo album last month, the Britpop band were among a number of people who noted the similarities between Styles’ cover and the artwork from their 1994 single ‘Ocean Pie’. See the two album covers below.

Speaking to The Mirror, frontman Rick Witter noted that Styles’ artwork was strikingly familiar to his own band’s work. “When I first saw it I genuinely thought: ‘Are you ripping us off?’ It’s very close to the mark.

“It’s a nice compliment. They really do say imitation is the biggest form of flattery. I saw him on Graham Norton trying to be all indie. Good luck to the lad.”

As well as wishing him well, Witter confirmed that he and the band had no intention of taking legal action against Styles.

“I’m not going to get lawyers involved,” Witter said. “If he keeps our name alive then fair game to him. He can come and see us on tour and get as many tips as he likes on being rock and roll.”

Shed Seven will head out on a UK tour in December in support of their upcoming new album – their first full body of new material in over 16 years.