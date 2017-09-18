Shed Seven launch Going For Gold beer

The Britpop band have collaborated with Rudgate Brewery on the new ale

Shed Seven have announced the launch of their own beer.

The Britpop band have worked with Rudgate Brewery to create a limited edition golden ale.

Fittingly called Going For Gold, the beverage will be available exclusively during the Nicholson’s Beer Showcase, which takes place between September 11 and October 22 at all Nicholson’s pubs.

Speaking to York Press, Rudgate Brewery managing director Craig Lee said: “Last year, during a meeting with Nicholson’s Pubs, we discussed previous band and brewery collaborations and it seemed a no-brainer for us to work with Shed Seven – and they were thrilled to be on board!” he said.

“Deciding to release the beer during the Nicholson’s Beer Showcase was perfect timing too, as it comes just ahead of the band’s forthcoming ‘Shed-cember’ tour.”

The Going For Gold ale has been described as having “hints of citrus and fruity mango flavours”.

Meanwhile, Shed Seven are preparing to head out on a UK tour. The run of dates begins in Inverness on November 20 and calls at a further 19 cities. It concludes with two shows in Manchester on December 22 and 23.

Shed Seven will play:

Inverness, Ironworks (November 20)

Aberdeen, The Garage (21)

Edinburgh, Liquid Room (22)

Dublin, Olympia (24)

Leicester, O2 Academy (26)

Sheffield, O2 Academy (28)

Glasgow, O2 Academy (30, December 1)

Newcastle, O2 Academy (2)

Blackburn, King George’s Hall (4)

Stoke-On-Trent, Victoria Hall (5)

Cardiff, University (7)

Nottingham, Rock City (8)

Sheffield, O2 Academy (9)

Norwich, Nick Rayns LCR (11)

Bournemouth, O2 Academy (12)

Bristol, O2 Academy (14)

Birmingham, O2 Academy (15)

London, O2 Academy Brixton (16)

Leeds, O2 Academy (18, 19)

Hull, City Hall (21)

Manchester, Academy (22, 23)