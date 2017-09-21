Shed Seven unveil new single ‘Room In My House’

New album 'Instant Pleasures' is out in November

Shed Seven have unveiled their brand new single ‘Room In My House’ ahead of new album ‘Instant Pleasures’ and their upcoming massive UK and Ireland tour.

The Britpop veterans, who recently announced their first album in 16 years, are back with a new single – a simmering, blues rock-driven blast of anthemics, reminiscent of their sound and energy from their mid to late 90s peak.

Room in My House – Edit Room in My House – Edit, a song by Shed Seven on Spotify

As well as launching their own beer, Shed Seven also recently addressed accusations that Harry Styles had copied their artwork.

After fans claimed that the cover of Styles’ self-titled debut solo album was striking similar to their 1994 single ‘Ocean Pie’, frontman Rick Witter said: “When I first saw it I genuinely thought: ‘Are you ripping us off?’ It’s very close to the mark.

“It’s a nice compliment. They really do say imitation is the biggest form of flattery. I saw him on Graham Norton trying to be all indie. Good luck to the lad.”

Shed Seven’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are:

Mon 20 Nov Inverness, Ironworks

Tues 21 Nov Aberdeen, The Garage

Wed 22 Nov Edinburgh, The Liquid Room

Thur 24 Nov Dublin, Olympia

Sat 26 Nov Leicester, 02 Academy

Mon 28 Nov Sheffield, O2 Academy

Thu 30 Nov Glasgow 02 Academy

Fri 01 Dec Glasgow O2 Academy

Sat 02 Dec Newcastle O2 Academy

Mon 04 Dec Blackburn King Georges Hall

Tue 05 Dec Stoke Victoria Hall

Thu 07 Dec Cardiff Uni Y’Plas

Fri 08 Dec Nottingham Rock City

Sat 09 Dec Sheffield O2 Academy

Mon 11 Dec Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

Tue 12 Dec Bournemouth O2 Academy

Thu 14 Dec Bristol O2 Academy 1

Fri 15 Dec Birmingham O2 Academy 1

Sat 16 Dec London O2 Brixton Academy

Mon 18 Dec Leeds O2 Academy

Tues 19 Dec Leeds 02 Academy

Thu 21 Dec Hull City Hall

Fri 22 Dec Manchester Academy 1

Sat 23 Dec Manchester Academy 1