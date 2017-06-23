“She’s a fucking moron”: Halsey hits out at Iggy Azalea

"She had a complete disregard for black culture".

Halsey has hit out at Iggy Azalea, describing the rapper as a “fucking moron.”

The 22-year-old, who is set to play Glastonbury‘s Other Stage later today, made the comments during an interview with The Guardian, claiming that she would never work with the Australian artist.

“There’s a lot of people I wouldn’t put on my record”, she said.

“Iggy Azalea: absolutely not. She had a complete disregard for black culture. Fucking moron. I watched her career dissolve and it fascinated me.”

Her fiery comments came as she defended Migos rapper Quavo against accusations of homophobia that surfaced earlier this year.

Iggy Azalea

She said: “I think he’s misunderstood. Just because I choose to be a socially conscious artist, and I’m pretty good at that, that doesn’t mean every artist is going to be equipped to be politically correct. I don’t think he’s inherently homophobic, I think he’s in a tough place of trying to explain what he means.

“I agree his apology was bullshit, but I can’t police everyone.”

She also clarified her comments on Twitter after the article was published.

She wrote: “Honestly? I didn’t know that Quavo had made homophobic comments when I collaborated him. We’ve never spoken a word to each other.”

In a series of follow up tweets, she added: “I have no intention of pursuing a friendship there, unless he wants to make a legitimate apology. I work tirelessly to represent & support marginalized communities I love & am a part of. I’m sorry if my actions have ever seemed otherwise.”

Halsey will play Glastonbury’s Other Stage this afternoon.