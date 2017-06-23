"She had a complete disregard for black culture".

Halsey has hit out at Iggy Azalea, describing the rapper as a “fucking moron.”

The 22-year-old, who is set to play Glastonbury‘s Other Stage later today, made the comments during an interview with The Guardian, claiming that she would never work with the Australian artist.

“There’s a lot of people I wouldn’t put on my record”, she said.

“Iggy Azalea: absolutely not. She had a complete disregard for black culture. Fucking moron. I watched her career dissolve and it fascinated me.”

Her fiery comments came as she defended Migos rapper Quavo against accusations of homophobia that surfaced earlier this year.

She said: “I think he’s misunderstood. Just because I choose to be a socially conscious artist, and I’m pretty good at that, that doesn’t mean every artist is going to be equipped to be politically correct. I don’t think he’s inherently homophobic, I think he’s in a tough place of trying to explain what he means.

“I agree his apology was bullshit, but I can’t police everyone.”

She also clarified her comments on Twitter after the article was published.

She wrote: “Honestly? I didn’t know that Quavo had made homophobic comments when I collaborated him. We’ve never spoken a word to each other.”

In a series of follow up tweets, she added: “I have no intention of pursuing a friendship there, unless he wants to make a legitimate apology. I work tirelessly to represent & support marginalized communities I love & am a part of. I’m sorry if my actions have ever seemed otherwise.”

Halsey will play Glastonbury’s Other Stage this afternoon.