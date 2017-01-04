Band deny they’re playing Coachella 2017 despite being announced in line-up

The band's name appears on the Coachella 2017 poster, but they insist they turned down an offer to perform.

New York City hardcore band Show Me The Body have insisted they are not playing Coachella Festival 2017 despite being announced as part of the line-up.

According to the festival’s website, the Queens-based band will take to the stage on both Sundays of Coachella 2017. Their name also appears on the event’s official poster which appears below.

However, the band told fans on Twitter last night (January 2) that they actually turned down an offer to perform at the massive festival in California this April.

They wrote: “UPDATE: We never agreed to play Coachella. We were offered but we said no. Hopefully @goldenvoice and @coachella will not exploit our name. OR GIVE US ALL THE MONEY.”

The line-up for Coachella Festival 2017 was announced yesterday (January 2). The US festival will run for two weekends at Empire Polo Field in Indio, California from April 14-16 and April 21-23. Tickets are due to go on sale later today (January 3) – find out how to apply here.

Now in its 18th year, the 2017 leg will be headlined by Radiohead, Beyoncé, and Kendrick Lamar. Check out the full line-up here.

Last year, Coachella was headlined by LCD Soundsystem, Guns N’ Roses and Calvin Harris.