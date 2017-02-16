Sia asks Kanye West to go fur free for next Yeezy collection

Sia shared an upsetting video to the rapper on Twitter.

Sia has called on Kanye West to go fur free during the debut of his new fashion line at his Yeezy Season 5 show.

The new Yeezy Season 5 line includes what appear to be several large fur coats and some fur accessories. The fashion show took place at NYC’s Pier 59 Studios yesterday (February 15), with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Anna Wintour and Sofia Richie in attendance.

West’s new clothing featured the phrases “Lost Hills” and “Calabasas”. A projection showed the models on a big screen before they took to the runway. Kanye failed to come out at the end of the show.

Taking to Twitter, Sia wrote; “Dear @kanyewest would you consider going fur free? This is the reality of fur for fashion – it’s so sad.” She added a YouTube video called ‘Under the Fur Coats: Rabbits’ Screams of Death’ to the tweet. You can see the tweet below.

Last June, Sia made the same plea to Kim Kardashian on Twitter with the same video. In December, after Azealia Banks posted a video cleaning out a wardrobe covered in what appeared to be chicken remains, Sia tweeted, “Sacrificing animals for your gain is the wackest shit I’ve ever heard. Get ahead by being awesome, kind and working hard.”

Both of West’s previous two fashion launches have made headlines. His Season 4 fashion show took place at New York City’s Roosevelt Island last September and featured numerous slip-ups and setbacks, including models fainting. One attendee even likened it to being “kidnapped”. His Season 3 launch took place at the city’s Madison Square Garden concert venue in April 2016 and was live-streamed. Vogue editor Anna Wintour later revealed that she got trapped in the venue’s basement for half an hour as she was trying to leave.

West was previously accused of “bad behaviour” by the organisers for failing to inform them of his show plans.