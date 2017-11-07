Sia calls out paparazzi by posting naked picture they threatened to sell to her fans

The Australian artist took to Twitter to call out the individuals who were attempting to sell pictures of her

Sia has appeared to call out a paparazzi company’s attempt to sell naked pictures of her by posting one of the compromising pictures to her Twitter account herself.

The notoriously private Australian artist took to Twitter last night (November 6) to alert her fans to an apparent attempt by a photographer or company to sell a collection of long-range images that had been taken of her without her consent.

Turning the troubling matter on its head in a cheerful tweet, Sia wrote: “Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Every day is Christmas!”

The message included in the screenshot suggests that the photographer or company have at least 15 images of Sia, while a water mark on the image appears to show that they are currently owned by the agency FameFlyNet.

Sia’s fans responded with delight to her tweet with an array of comments, meme reactions and GIFs – see a selection below.

Sia will soon release a Christmas album, ‘Everyday Is Christmas’. See the tracklist for the forthcoming record below.

1. ‘Santa’s Coming For Us’

2. ‘Candy Cane Lane’

3. ‘Snowman’

4. ‘Snowflake’

5. ‘Ho Ho Ho’

6. ‘Puppies Are Forever’

7. ‘Sunshine’

8. ‘Underneath The Mistletoe’

9. ‘Everyday is Christmas’

10. ‘Underneath The Christmas Lights’