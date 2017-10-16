Sia reveals details of original Christmas album ‘Everyday Is Christmas’

The festive collection will be released in November

Sia has shared details of her upcoming Christmas album.

It was recently announced that the singer has signed a new record deal with Atlantic, having previously been with rival label RCA.

Sia’s first release on Atlantic will be ‘Everyday Is Christmas’, her first-ever Christmas album which will include 10 original festive songs.

Song titles include ‘Santa’s Coming For Us’, ‘Puppies Are Forever’ and ‘Ho Ho Ho’. See the full tracklist beneath.

‘Everyday Is Christmas’ will be released on November 17.

‘Santa’s Coming For Us’ ‘Candy Cane Lane’ ‘Snowman’ ‘Snowflake’ ‘Ho Ho Ho’ Puppies Are Forever’ ‘Sunshine’ ‘Underneath The Mistletoe’ ‘Everyday is Christmas’ ‘Underneath The Christmas Lights’

The album’s artwork is as below:

Announcing Sia’s new record deal, Atlantic’s CEO Craig Kallman and COO Julie Greenwald in a statement: “Sia is a once-in-a-generation artist. Her extraordinary gifts as a singer and songwriter, her revolutionary approach to the art of performing, her groundbreaking videos – everything she does comes from a deep wellspring of inspiration and imagination. Sia is that rare artist who has formed her own singular, boundless musical universe. We are so happy to welcome her into the Atlantic family and to be joining Sia on her amazing musical journey.”

Sia recently released the song ‘To Be Human’ from the Wonder Woman soundtrack. Her last album ‘This Is Acting’ came out in January 2016 and spawned the hits ‘Alive’, ‘Cheap Thrills’, ‘The Greatest’ and ‘Move Your Body’. She toured in support of the album in North America in late 2016.

Sia has also recently urged Kanye West to go fur-free in his future fashion collections.