Sia signs new record deal and announces Christmas album

She's writing her new festive songs with longtime collaborator Greg Kurstin.

Sia has signed a new global record deal with Atlantic, the label has announced.

The singer-songwriter was previously with rival label RCA. Her first album for Atlantic will be a “collection of original holiday songs” co-written with her regular collaborator Greg Kurstin. It will arrive later this year, though an exact release date has yet to be announced.

“Sia is a once-in-a-generation artist. Her extraordinary gifts as a singer and songwriter, her revolutionary approach to the art of performing, her groundbreaking videos – everything she does comes from a deep wellspring of inspiration and imagination,” said Atlantic’s CEO Craig Kallman and COO Julie Greenwald in a statement. “Sia is that rare artist who has formed her own singular, boundless musical universe. We are so happy to welcome her into the Atlantic family and to be joining Sia on her amazing musical journey.”

Sia recently released the song ‘To Be Human’ from the Wonder Woman soundtrack. Her last album ‘This Is Acting’ came out in January 2016 and spawned the hits ‘Alive’, ‘Cheap Thrills’, ‘The Greatest’ and ‘Move Your Body’. She toured in support of the album in North America in late 2016.

Sia has also recently urged Kanye West to go fur-free in his future fashion collections.