Sia slams Azealia Banks over bizarre ‘animal sacrifice’ video

Rapper recently suffered a miscarriage

Azealia Banks has posted a bizarre video of herself cleaning out a wardrobe, which appears to be covered with the remains of chickens.

The singer, who recently revealed she suffered a miscarriage, posted the clip earlier today (December 30). You can watch it below.

“The amount of crap that is about to come off my floor right now guys, oh my God,” she says.

“Three years worth of brujeria (witchcraft). Yes, you know I got to scrape all this shit up. I got my sandblaster and my goggles. It’s about to go down.

“Real witches do real things. In case you didn’t know, brujeria is the Spanish word for witchcraft.”

The footage was criticised by Sia on Twitter who is a vegan and has been a long-time activist for animal rights.

“Sacrificing animals for your gain is the wackest shit I’ve ever heard. Get ahead by being awesome, kind and working hard,” she wrote.

Banks has since hit back at Sia with a series of posts on Instagram that have since been deleted.

The rapper raged: “And your ugly pasty dry white lady winter skin face is the ugliest fave (sic) I’ve ever seen that must be why you hide it all the time.

“HAVE SOME F*****G RESPECT FOR MY F*****G TRADITIONAL AFRICAN RELIGION YOU POMPOUS WHITE B*TCH.”

She followed the post by offering to produce an ointment for the singer’s “chapped face”, before declaring “this is your first warning”.

The posts have since been deleted and replaced with a screen grab of the message “Stop apologizing. No more explanations.”

A photo posted by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on Dec 30, 2016 at 1:22pm PST

Russell Crowe was recently cleared over an alleged altercation with Banks at a hotel party.

The rapper reportedly filed a battery report against the actor after accusing him of assaulting her and uttering racial slurs.

Banks went to the police after Crowe refused to apologise for what had allegedly happened, and has since said that she considers the 52-year-old to be a “a racist, misogynist pig” after the incident.

Crowe’s representatives denied any wrongdoing on the actor’s part after the incident came to light.