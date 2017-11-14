Sigma have a few surprises in store for their next album

Sigma have revealed that fans should expect a ‘departure’ of sorts on their upcoming album.

The dance duo were speaking to NME on the red carpet of the MTV EMAs 2017, where they said that they were currently working on “lots of new stuff” ahead of the follow-up to their 2015 debut album ‘Life’. After working with Birdy on ‘Find Me’ (which featured Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in the video) and Quatro on recent track ‘Forever’, they said that they were pushing themselves to explore new avenues for the upcoming record.

“The new single is a bit of a departure from our old sound,” Cameron Edwards told NME. “We’re just experimenting at the moment.Working with a rapper like Quavo on our new singe is a really exciting moment for us.

“We might change tempo a bit. The album might be more of a departure, but for us it’s not really about that. It’s about the sonics, the sound, the style, the instrumentation – that’ll probably stay similar. You’ll still hear the Sigma sound but at a different tempo.”

Asked when they expect the record to be released, Joe Lenzie replied: “I think it’s going to be next year. Everything’s changing with the way that you release music at the moment, so we’re going to do more singles in the run up.”

Meanwhile, Sigma will be performing at London’s Ministry Of Sound on Saturday January 27. Tickets are available here.