Sigur Rós announce UK tour dates

Icelandic band are also hitting the road in the US

Sigur Ros have announced a series of UK tour dates in 2017.

The Icelandic outfit will call at the O2 Apollo in Manchester on September 16 and 17, London’s Eventim Apollo on September 20 and 21, and the Clyde Auditorium at Glasgow’s SECC on September 25.

Tickets are on general sale at 9am this Friday (February 3). The full list of tour dates are:

Sat September 16 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Sun September 17 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Wed September 20 2017 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Thu September 21 2017 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Mon September 25 2017 – GLASGOW Clyde Auditorium

Before that the band are set to embark on a US tour kicking off in Santa Barbara, California on April 7 and will include 20 dates before finishing up in Queens, New York on June 17.

For their three-night run in Los Angeles, the band will be accompanied by the L.A. Philharmonic Orchestra.

The band will play two sets with an intermission during their forthcoming concerts and have promised to perform songs from throughout their career.

Last November, saw Sigur Rós unveil a new version of their classic ‘Hoppipolla’ for the hit BBC nature series Planet Earth II.

“In Iceland we are blessed with a seemingly inexhaustible supply of wild and untamed places,” said the band in a statement. “But even here, in the very furthest flung corners of Europe’s largest wilderness, the scars of human industry are visible, the plans for future encroachments, by dam and smelter, legion.”

They added: “If lost the Icelandic highlands are not recoverable. Around the world the story is the same; the traffic, literally, going in one direction. Sigur Rós are proud to be associated with Planet Earth II and its all-important mission to hold us rapt in understanding of, and respect for, this endlessly fascinating, utterly surprising and ultimately fragile place we are lucky enough to call home for a short while.”