Sigur Ros are releasing their own edible cannabis gumdrops

Enjoy the ethereal experience of Sigur Ros at its fullest

Sigur Ros have unveiled their own brand of edible cannabis-infused gumdrops.

The Icelandic post-rock icons have teamed up with brand Lord Jones to create the limited-edition ‘Wild Sigurberry’ medicated gumdrops.

“For us, it really is a dream come true to collaborate with Sigur Rós,” said Lord Jones founder Robert Rosenheck. “Their music has been more than an inspiration to us over the years.”

Describing for confectionery, a press release reads: “Inspired by the flavours of foraged Icelandic berries – wild blackberries, strawberries and blueberries – the collaborative ‘Wild Sigurberry’ gumdrops include a proprietary formulation of terpenes available in 5 dosage options: five, ten and twenty milligram THC infused, Lord Jones’ signature 5:1 ratio CBD to THC formulation, and a pure CBD option.

“The limited-edition offerings come as a box of nine pieces bearing a Sigur Rós crest created by London-based illustrator Andrew Rae. The THC infused varieties will be sold online through the Lord Jones website and at select dispensaries throughout California to qualified medical marijuana patients, while the pure CBD version is available for nationwide delivery exclusively through the Lord Jones website.”

To launch the product, the band and Lord Jones will host a sound bath at Hollywood’s NeueHouse on Tuesday April 18 so fans can taste the gumdrops an experience a ‘fully elevated experience’.

For more information or to order yours, visit the Lord Jones website here.

The band’s last album was 2013’s acclaimed ‘Kveikur’. The only taster that fans have had of their upcoming eighth album was the epic single ‘Óveður’.

Meanwhile, Sigur Ros’ upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

Sat September 16 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Sun September 17 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Wed September 20 2017 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Thu September 21 2017 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Mon September 25 2017 – GLASGOW Clyde Auditorium