Simon Cowell announces plans for Grenfell Tower charity single

The music mogul is "making calls"

Simon Cowell has announced that he’s planning a charity single to raise funds for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

In a post on Twitter, the music mogul said he was ‘making calls’ for the single, after 17 people were confirmed dead in the aftermath of the devastating blaze.

He wrote: “I am watching footage of the Grenfell Tower fire in London. Heartbreaking.

“We hope to confirm a record tomorrow which will raise some money for the many people affected by the tragedy. Making calls tonight.”

The ‘X Factor’ boss is the head of Syco records – the current label of artists including Little Mix and former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson.

Meanwhile, Adele was spotted visiting the site of the fire on Wednesday night to offer her support for those affected.

According to pictures shared on social media, the singer made her way to the block in north Kensington on Wednesday evening to offer support to the local community.

Just spotted @Adele and Simon Konecki visiting the Grenfell Tower, she was dressed in an abaya. Respect to both of you. #Adele #grenfelltower #simonkonecki A post shared by FourMee (@fourmee) on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

She is understood to have been accompanied by her husband, Simon Konecki.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has also called for the ‘truth’ to be revealed in the aftermath of the tragedy.

As he visited those affected by the disaster, the resurgent politician promised accountability.

“We have to get to the bottom of this, the truth has got to come out – and it will”, he said during a visit to the estate neighbouring Grenfell Tower.

Londoners who wish to help in the aftermath of the blaze have also been asked to stop providing clothing donations, after drop off centres became inundated with offerings.