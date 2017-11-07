Simon Cowell speaks out on Hollywood sex abuse scandal

"People get what they deserve."

Simon Cowell has spoken out on the sex abuse scandal that has enveloped Hollywood, admitting that the music industry is not a “very nice business”.

The Syco boss, 58, broke his silence in the wake of sexual assault allegations that have been levelled at high-profile Hollywood names including movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and actor Kevin Spacey.

He told The Sun: “Look, I have grown up in the music business. Even as a kid I was put in situations when I was first working you know, it’s not a very nice business.

“I do [think there will be change] actually to be honest with you. People get what they deserve. That’s all I’m going to say.”

His comments come as police in New York continue to investigate Weinstein for an alleged rape, while Netflix have also confirmed the end of House of Cards in the wake of Spacey’s alleged offences.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has also been among the leading figures in the music industry to speak out against Weinstein.

He recently told Fault Magazine: “You know it’s there. The shady little fuckers at the top. It’s not even with just men and women, it’s men and men too.

“All these pop bands – you hear about it with Take That but I’ve never witnessed any of it.”