Simon Cowell rushed to hospital in stretcher

The X Factor judge had an accident at his London home this morning

Simon Cowell has been rushed to hospital on a stretcher after an accident at his London home.

The Sun reports that the 58-year-old X Factor judge fainted and fell on his stairs after heading downstairs to fetch some hot milk.

He was then stretchered out of his home in a neck brace at around 8am.

Cowell is still in hospital undergoing tests, though he is thought to be in a stable condition.

The fall occurs a day before the first live X Factor show, set to take place on Saturday night.

The paper quotes an unnamed source who reports that “It’s been a scary morning.”

“It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn’t sleep.

“An ambulance was called and he was stretchered out of the house in a neck brace surrounded by worried aides.”

In August, fellow America’s Got Talent judge Mel B threw water in Cowell’s face.

The former Spice Girl stormed off stage when the music mogul made a joke about her wedding night, in the midst of Mel B’s complex divorce proceedings.