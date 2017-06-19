The charity track will be released on Wednesday.

Simon Cowell’s Grenfell Tower charity single has reportedly been pushed back in order to allow for star-studded contributions from the likes of Celine Dion and Robbie Williams.

Over the weekend, artists including Carl Barat, Craig David, Emeli Sande, James Blunt and Rita Ora were seen heading into a Notting Hill studio to record the track – which is believed to be a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water.

The track was initially touted for release today, but it’s claimed that it will now debut on Wednesday instead to allow time for Celine Dion to record a vocal.

Good Morning Britain presenter Philippa Tomson wrote on Twitter: “Celine Dion, Robbie Williams, Emeli Sande. Some of the stars recording the Artists for Grenfell single. Out on Wed.”

She added: “Artists for Grenfell charity single – available for download on Wed from 8am. Exactly a week after the disaster. It’s sounding incredible.”

Speaking to The Sun, Simon Cowell also claimed that the likes of Stormzy and Skepta would also be involved on the track.

He initially announced his plans to record the charity single on Thursday evening.