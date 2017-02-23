Sinéad O’Connor apologises to Arsenio Hall for suggesting he was involved in Prince’s death

Irish singer accused US TV presenter of supplying late star with drugs

Sinéad O’Connor has issued a public apology to comedian and US television presenter Arsenio Hall after he sued her for alleging he was involved in Prince‘s death.

Last May, O’Connor made headlines by claiming on Facebook that Hall was “where Prince got his drugs over the decades”, going on to describe Hall as “Prince’s and Eddie Murphy’s bitch” and accuse him of spiking her. “You best get tidying your man cave,” she wrote, after claiming she had reported him to the police.

After Hall filed a $5 million defamation lawsuit, O’Connor initially responded by saying: “He can suck my dick. That is if he isn’t too busy sucking someone else’s dick.”

Now, O’Connor has apologised. She told TMZ: “I apologize for my Facebook posts about Arsenio to the extent that anyone thought I was accusing him of acting as Prince’s drug dealer and supplying him with illegal hard drugs, or insinuating that Arsenio had something to do with Prince’s death. I sincerely apologize because those statements would be false, and I retract them unequivocally.”

Hall’s representatives have indicated that he will now seek to dismiss the lawsuit.

Following O’Connor’s initial claims, a representative for Hall denied the accusations, describing them as “absolutely false, ridiculous and absurd.” Hall’s lawsuit called O’Connor a “desperate attention-seeker” and claimed she is “well known for her media antics and for seeking attention through inflammatory Facebook posts”.

O’Connor has been open about her struggles with mental health issues. For more information about help with mental health problems, visit the Mind charity in the UK.