Sinead O’Connor to open up about mental health problems on ‘Dr Phil’ next week

Sinead O’Connor will discuss her struggles with mental health problems on Dr Phil next week, according to reports.

The Irish singer’s mental health issues have been long documented, having been diagnosed as bipolar in the past, and she opened up about experiencing suicidal thoughts in a video posted to Facebook last month.

Now Billboard reports that O’Connor will appear on US TV’s Dr Phil next Tuesday (September 12) in which she tells the celebrity psychologist that she is “so grateful and very happy, very excited to be getting some proper help”.

According to the report, O’Connor also discusses alleged abuse she suffered during her childhood. “Every day of our lives, she ran a torture chamber,” she says of her mother. “She was a person who would delight and smile in torturing you.”

Discussing the stigma of mental health, O’Connor also goes on to explain the emotional video she recently posted to Facebook, saying: “I have been thinking about it for a year, actually. I thought about it for a year before I did it.”

In O’Connor’s original Facebook video, she revealed that she was living alone in a Travelodge in the “arse end of New Jersey” after leaving her family in Ireland “because they didn’t care”.

O’Connor went on to state that she had been suffering from suicidal thoughts for the past two years but was determined on “staying alive”, adding: “I am only one of millions and millions and millions of people who are just like me”.

“Mental illness, it’s a bit like drugs, it doesn’t give a shit who you are,” the singer continued. “And you know what’s worse? The stigma doesn’t give a shit who you are.”

“I’m not going to die, I’m not going to die but still this is no way for people to be living,” she said.

A statement later posted to the star’s Facebook page confirmed that she was “safe” and “not suicidal”, adding that she was “surrounded by love and receiving the best of care”.

“She asked for this to be posted knowing you are concerned for her,” the message added. “I hope this comforts those of you were concerned.”

