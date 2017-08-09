Sinead O’Connor ‘safe’ and ‘surrounded by love’ after video sparks suicide fears

Fans of Irish singer have voiced support after she opened up about her mental health problems

Sinead O’Connor is said to be “safe” after a Facebook video posted by the star sparked fears over her mental health.

The Irish singer – diagnosed as bipolar in the past and whose struggles with mental health issues have been long documented – posted a video to Facebook last weekend in which she opened up about having suicidal thoughts.

The video led to fans voicing their support and offering help after the singer posted an emotional video online in which she opened up about her mental health problems and having suicidal thoughts.

Now a message has been posted on O’Connor’s Facebook page by an individual seemingly close to the singer. It stated that Sinead is “safe” and “not suicidal”, adding that she is “surrounded by love and receiving the best of care”.

“She asked for this to be posted knowing you are concerned for her,” the message added. “I hope this comforts those of you were concerned.”

Read the full statement below:

In O’Connor’s original Facebook video, she revealed that she is living alone in a Travelodge in the “arse end of New Jersey” after leaving her family in Ireland “because they didn’t care”.

O’Connor went on to state that she had been suffering from suicidal thoughts for the past two years but was determined on “staying alive”, adding: “I am only one of millions and millions and millions of people who are just like me”.

“Mental illness, it’s a bit like drugs, it doesn’t give a shit who you are,” the singer continued. “And you know what’s worse? The stigma doesn’t give a shit who you are.”

“I’m not going to die, I’m not going to die but still this is no way for people to be living,” she said.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: