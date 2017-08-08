Sinead O’Connor fans offer support as singer opens up about suicidal thoughts

Irish singer opens up about mental health issues

Fans of Sinead O’Connor have voiced their support and offered help after the singer posted an emotional video online in which she opened up about her mental health problems and having suicidal thoughts.

The Irish singer – whose struggles with mental health issues have been long documented – posted a video to Facebook at the weekend in which she revealed that she is living alone in a Travelodge in the “arse end of New Jersey” after leaving her family in Ireland “because they didn’t care”.

O’Connor went on to state that she had been suffering from suicidal thoughts for the past two years but was determined on “staying alive”, adding: “I am only one of millions and millions and millions of people who are just like me”.

“Mental illness, it’s a bit like drugs, it doesn’t give a shit who you are,” the singer continued. “And you know what’s worse? The stigma doesn’t give a shit who you are.”

“I’m not going to die, I’m not going to die but still this is no way for people to be living.”

Since posting the video, O’Connor’s fans have reached out to offer their support in her time of need. Actress Rose McGowan tweeted: “Thinking of Sinéad O’Connor tonight and all of those who struggle with mental illness. A heartbreaking journey. Please hang on.”

Last year saw Sinead O’Connor found alive and well in a Chicago hotel after having been reported missing.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: